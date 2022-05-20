RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
Home » MLB News » Pirates begin 3-game series…

Pirates begin 3-game series with the Cardinals

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (20-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-21, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -151, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 9-10 in home games and 16-21 overall. The Pirates have gone 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 at home and 20-18 overall. The Cardinals have hit 36 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has three home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .270 for the Pirates. Michael Chavis is 9-for-21 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has four doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 18-for-41 with seven doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (ankle), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up