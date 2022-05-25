Pirates and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (20-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35…

Colorado Rockies (20-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Pirates: Zach Thompson (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -124, Rockies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 10-14 at home and 17-25 overall. The Pirates have a 6-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado is 20-22 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Rockies rank ninth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10th on the Pirates with a .282 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 20 walks and 11 RBI. Michael Chavis is 11-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 11 home runs while slugging .585. Brian Serven is 3-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .186 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.