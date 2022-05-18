RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Possible swap of Ukrainian fighters for Russian POWs | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand
Pirates aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Cubs

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-21, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-20, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-5, 6.61 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -156, Pirates +134

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 6-11 record at home and a 15-20 record overall. The Cubs have an 11-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh has a 9-10 record in home games and a 15-21 record overall. The Pirates have gone 6-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 14 extra base hits (eight doubles and six home runs). Willson Contreras is 13-for-34 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with six home runs while slugging .486. Ben Gamel is 7-for-36 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .181 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: day-to-day (right achilles), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

