Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 2.61 ERA, .94 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

New York is 19-8 overall and 9-5 at home. The Mets rank 10th in the NL with 23 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads New York with five home runs while slugging .423. Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

