Phillies enter matchup against the Mets on losing streak

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA, .81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -140, Phillies +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game slide when they take on the New York Mets.

Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .409.

New York has a 19-8 record overall and a 9-5 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .195 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor ranks third on the Mets with nine extra base hits (four doubles and five home runs). Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (right wrist), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

