Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-23, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -159, Phillies +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta is 19-23 overall and 10-12 in home games. The Braves have hit 52 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 20-22 overall and 11-13 in home games. The Phillies have gone 3-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna ranks fourth on the Braves with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). William Contreras is 6-for-21 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has nine home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .292 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11-for-43 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.