Phillies and Padres square off in series rubber match

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (23-14, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-19, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Padres +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia is 18-19 overall and 10-10 at home. The Phillies have gone 7-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 23-14 record overall and a 10-7 record at home. The Padres have a 14-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .634. Rhys Hoskins is 14-for-43 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .353 batting average to lead the Padres, and has eight doubles and seven home runs. Eric Hosmer is 11-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

