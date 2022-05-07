Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-15, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA, .81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets.

Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 19-8 overall and 9-5 at home. The Mets are eighth in the NL with 23 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Mets are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil ranks fifth on the Mets with a .348 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 10 RBI. Starling Marte is 12-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (wrist), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

