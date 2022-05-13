Padres: No cancer found during Bob Melvin’s prostate surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery on Wednesday.

Melvin, 60, was recovering at home Friday after being released from the hospital, the team said.

Melvin said Tuesday that he didn’t think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game trip, which started Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Bench coach Ryan Christenson is serving as interim manager during Melvin’s absence. He was Melvin’s bench coach the last four seasons in Oakland. Melvin was hired away from the Athletics on Nov. 1 and is in his 19th season as a big league manager.

Melvin said he had been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip that ended May 4. He missed a game the next night with what the team said was a gastrointestinal issue.

The Padres also said Friday that third base coach Matt Williams remained in COVID-19 protocol and hoped to rejoin the team in Philadelphia for a series that starts Tuesday night. First base coach David Macias moved to third base and Morgan Burkhart coached first base just as they did Wednesday in a home loss to the Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.