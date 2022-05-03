Padres, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Wednesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed by rain…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed by rain and a soggy forecast.

The rainout will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego’s Mike Clevinger, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will make his first start since 2020 — against the Guardians, who traded him to the Padres at the deadline that season.

Clevinger went 42-22 with a 3.19 ERA in five seasons for Cleveland.

Zach Plesac will start for Cleveland against his former teammate and close friend.

MacKenzie Gore will pitch the second game against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill.

The Guardians just returned from a 10-game trip during which they were swept by both the Yankees and Angels before sweeping the Athletics.

