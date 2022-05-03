RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » MLB News » Padres, Guardians postponed by…

Padres, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed by rain and a soggy forecast.

The rainout will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego’s Mike Clevinger, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will make his first start since 2020 — against the Guardians, who traded him to the Padres at the deadline that season.

Clevinger went 42-22 with a 3.19 ERA in five seasons for Cleveland.

Zach Plesac will start for Cleveland against his former teammate and close friend.

MacKenzie Gore will pitch the second game against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill.

The Guardians just returned from a 10-game trip during which they were swept by both the Yankees and Angels before sweeping the Athletics.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mike Clevinger’s first start for San Diego since undergoing Tommy John surgery has bee n

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres:

Guardians:

UP NEXT

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

OPM’s Ahuja says agencies need to balance speed with “doing it right” for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law hiring

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up