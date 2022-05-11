Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

Chicago Cubs (10-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-11, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Chicago Cubs (10-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (20-11, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 20-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Chicago has a 10-18 record overall and a 4-10 record in home games. The Cubs are 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .629. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 extra base hits (seven doubles and five home runs). Willson Contreras is 11-for-30 with a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cubs: 2-8, .182 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (right ankle), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

