New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (20-16, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (24-14, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.66 ERA, .91 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -198, Cardinals +167; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

New York is 11-8 at home and 24-14 overall. The Mets are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis is 20-16 overall and 10-8 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 17-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles and eight home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 8-for-32 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has eight home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 18-for-41 with nine doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (knee), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

