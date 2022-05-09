RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 3:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split two games at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there on June 13-14, 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group on Monday that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK.

MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.

