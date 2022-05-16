RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Mets open 4-game series with the Cardinals

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (19-15, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (23-13, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Cardinals +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to start a four-game series.

New York has gone 10-7 in home games and 23-13 overall. The Mets are 8-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 10-8 record at home and a 19-15 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 13-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles and eight home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 12 doubles and eight home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-39 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

