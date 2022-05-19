Mets face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals (20-17, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (25-14, first in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (20-17, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (25-14, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -161, Cardinals +139; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

New York is 25-14 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Mets are 19-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has a 10-8 record in home games and a 20-17 record overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with nine home runs while slugging .486. Mark Canha is 6-for-27 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has nine home runs, 13 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .306 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 17-for-41 with eight doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (left side), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (ankle), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

