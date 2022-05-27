Mets begin 3-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (21-24, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (29-17, first in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (21-24, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (29-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -142, Phillies +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

New York has gone 13-8 in home games and 29-17 overall. The Mets have gone 20-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 10-11 on the road and 21-24 overall. The Phillies have a 15-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has eight home runs, 21 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 9-for-39 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .292 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (left knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.