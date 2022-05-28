Marlins take on the Braves looking to break road slide

Miami Marlins (18-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-24, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10…

Miami Marlins (18-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-2, 2.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: Tucker Davidson (1-1, 8.71 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -121, Marlins +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will look to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 13-13 record in home games and a 22-24 record overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

Miami has an 8-13 record in road games and an 18-25 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .258 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-42 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (quadricep), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

