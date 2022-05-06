RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Home » MLB News » Marlins look to stop…

Marlins look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Padres

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (12-13, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (17-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (2-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Marlins +108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of five in a row.

San Diego has a 17-9 record overall and a 7-4 record in home games. The Padres are 10-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has gone 6-7 in home games and 12-13 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with a .324 batting average, and has five doubles, three triples, four home runs, seven walks and 19 RBI. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-31 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Office overseeing EHR interoperability between DoD, VA not having 'active role' in rollout

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up