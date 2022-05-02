RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol plant evacuations | 'Ghost of Kyiv' a myth | Pelosi and Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Marlins host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-9, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, .60 ERA, .67 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-0, .39 ERA, .73 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to open a three-game series.

Miami is 6-4 at home and 12-9 overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .325.

Arizona is 5-7 in home games and 10-13 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Pavin Smith has four doubles and a home run for the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-23 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .188 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

