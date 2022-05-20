Managers Hinch, Francona out as Tigers meet Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are both without their managers for the series opener between…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are both without their managers for the series opener between the teams Friday night.

Detroit’s A.J. Hinch will miss the game because he isn’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard will manage the team.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona will miss the game to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected to be back Saturday. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will run the Guardians. Hale also missed several games because of COVID-19, when pitching Carl Willis served as acting manager.

Francona was sidelined for much of the past two seasons with serious medical issues. He managed only 14 games in 2020 due to gastrointestinal issues, and stepped away in July 2021 following foot surgery.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.