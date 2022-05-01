RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Luis Arraez, Twins agree…

Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10.

The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each fr 152 and 157 days on the active roster.

Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $611,000 last year, when he batted .294 with two homers and 42 RBIs.

Twenty players remain scheduled for arbitration hearings, which run through June 24. Hearings before three-person panels usually take place in February but were delayed this year because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up