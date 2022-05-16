RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Here’s Johnny: White Sox bring up RHP Cueto from minors

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 6:25 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with Chicago White Sox.

The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.

Cueto agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox in April. His contract includes a $4 million salary in the majors and a $210,000 salary in the minors.

He went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts with Charlotte.

Cueto spent the previous six seasons with San Francisco, going 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games, 21 starts, for the Giants last year.

Cueto broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2008. The two-time All-Star went 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA over his first 14 years in the big leagues.

