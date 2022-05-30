RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » MLB News » Guardians trade INF Yu…

Guardians trade INF Yu Chang to Pirates for cash

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for cash.

Chang had been designated for assignment last week.

Once a promising prospect for Cleveland, the 26-year-old Chang played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. He also missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Chang batted .228 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 89 games for Cleveland in 2021. His strong finish — seven homers and 25 RBIs — in the final three months put him in position to win a utility job this season.

However, Owen Miller’s strong spring training pushed Chang aside and now he’ll get a fresh start with the Pirates.

Chang batted .208 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 131 games over four seasons with Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up