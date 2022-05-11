RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Guardians manager Francona tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:39 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The 63-year-old currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who filled in when Francona stepped away last season, will manage the series finale against the White Sox. Hale will stay in that role until Francona returns to the team.

The Guardians are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday.

Francona has been in a good health this season following two challenging years. In 2020, he managed just 14 games during the pandemic-shortened season before he was hospitalized with gastrointestinal issues.

Last year, Francona struggled after undergoing offseason surgery on his foot and left the team in July.

Francona is in his 10th season with Cleveland. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox.

