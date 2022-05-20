RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
Giants try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Diego Padres (24-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-15, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (1-1, 1.74 ERA, .97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -112, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco has gone 11-7 at home and 22-15 overall. The Giants have gone 12-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 10-7 record in home games and a 24-14 record overall. The Padres have gone 11-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has two home runs, seven walks and 20 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 12-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

