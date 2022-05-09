RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Giants open 3-game series against the Rockies

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (16-12, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (3-1, 1.55 ERA, .83 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -256, Rockies +210; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 8-7 in home games and 16-12 overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .237.

Colorado has a 16-12 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has six doubles and three home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 7-for-36 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 13-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (neck), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

