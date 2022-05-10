RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Putin doesn't mention Ukraine on Victory Day | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms
Giants host the Rockies on 3-game home win streak

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Rockies (16-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-12, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (2-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -193, Rockies +163; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco is 16-12 overall and 9-7 at home. The Giants are fourth in the NL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Colorado has an 11-5 record at home and a 16-12 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has three home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 13-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Randal Grichuk is 8-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .259 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (neck), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

