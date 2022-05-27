Freeman leads Dodgers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Arizona has gone 12-12 in home games and 23-23 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 12-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 30-14 record overall and a 15-9 record in road games. The Dodgers are 11-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Friday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .204 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 9-for-31 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freeman has a .312 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 18 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Mookie Betts is 17-for-37 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

