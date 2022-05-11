RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
Dodgers take on the Pirates after Turner’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-8, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-16, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (0-0); Pirates: Dillon Peters (3-1, 2.45 ERA, .75 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Justin Turner’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 12-16 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Pirates are 10-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 10-2 at home and 20-8 overall. The Dodgers have a 7-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and six RBI for the Pirates. Michael Perez is 2-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .314 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 13-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (right pectoral), Chris Taylor: day-to-day (knee), Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

