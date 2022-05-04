Dodgers play the Giants leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (14-9, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, first in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (14-9, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles is 9-2 at home and 15-7 overall. The Dodgers have an 11-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 14-9 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has five doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 8-for-36 with four doubles and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has two home runs, four walks and 14 RBI while hitting .247 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.