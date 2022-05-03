Dodgers host the Giants to begin 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (14-8, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7, first in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (14-8, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (3-0, 1.17 ERA, .83 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Giants +120; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles has a 14-7 record overall and an 8-2 record in home games. The Dodgers have an 11-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has gone 6-5 at home and 14-8 overall. The Giants have an 8-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-37 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with six home runs while slugging .745. Jason Vosler is 6-for-21 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.