Dodgers bring 3-game win streak into game against the Cubs

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-14, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.35 ERA, .70 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -238, Cubs +195

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 9-14 overall and 4-7 at home. The Cubs have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 10-2 at home and 16-7 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .290 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-32 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

