Diamondbacks visit the Cubs on 3-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Chicago Cubs trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago is 15-24 overall and 6-15 at home. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .231.

Arizona has a 21-21 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 50 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 11-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 10 home runs while slugging .458. Josh Rojas is 9-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (right hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: day-to-day (left hand), Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.