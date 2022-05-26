Diamondbacks take on the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-22, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (3-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -185, Diamondbacks +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Arizona has a 12-11 record at home and a 23-22 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 10-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles is 29-14 overall and 14-9 on the road. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.73 ERA, which leads the NL.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho ranks second on the Diamondbacks with a .268 batting average, and has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. Ketel Marte is 12-for-27 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 10 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .290 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Josh Rojas: day-to-day (hand), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (illness), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

