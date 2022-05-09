RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Marlins

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (13-15, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-1, 6.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 7-8 record at home and a 15-14 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 6-3 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 13-15 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.36.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .245 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-32 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Wendle has six doubles, a home run and eight RBI while hitting .271 for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 14-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .222 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

