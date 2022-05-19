RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks place C Jose…

Diamondbacks place C Jose Herrera on injured list

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Jose Herrera on the injured list Thursday without a designation, indicating a potential COVID-19 issue with the team.

The move with Herrera comes one day after left-hander Kyle Nelson and outfielder Cooper Hummel were placed on the IL without any injury designation. The team announced the same move for infielder Nick Ahmed on Monday.

With Herrera on the IL, catcher Grayson Greiner was promoted from Triple-A Reno before Thursday night’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old Greiner batted .236 with a homer and seven RBIs in 31 games for Detroit last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up