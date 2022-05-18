RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Possible swap of Ukrainian fighters for Russian POWs | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand
Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game road losing streak, play the Dodgers

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-12, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (4-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -279, Diamondbacks +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to end a three-game road slide when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 14-5 record at home and a 24-12 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 38 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Arizona has an 18-20 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 8-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has nine doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has seven doubles, nine home runs and 18 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 3-for-22 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (left hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

