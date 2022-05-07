RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Diamondbacks host the Rockies, aim to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Rockies (15-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-13, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -110, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 6-7 record in home games and a 14-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 4-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has gone 11-5 at home and 15-11 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .244 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 8-for-27 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 10-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .204 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (abdominal), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

