Diamondbacks bring 2-1 series lead over Cardinals into game 4

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-9, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 4-5 record in home games and a 10-9 record overall. The Cardinals have a 9-0 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has a 5-7 record in home games and a 10-12 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 3-9 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill has two doubles and a home run for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has a double and four home runs while hitting .211 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 6-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

