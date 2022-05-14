RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (11-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-15, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-0, .95 ERA, .71 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -156, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Arizona has an 18-15 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has an 11-20 record overall and a 4-11 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six doubles, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 5-for-28 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 8-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .248 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

