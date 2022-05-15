RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Diamondbacks and Cubs meet, winner secures 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 2:42 AM

Chicago Cubs (12-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-16, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-4, 5.32 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has an 18-16 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. The Diamondbacks rank fourth in the NL with 35 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Chicago is 4-11 at home and 12-20 overall. The Cubs have an 8-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 6-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .286 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 5-for-33 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

