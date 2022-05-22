RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks 3B Josh Rojas…

Diamondbacks 3B Josh Rojas sidelined by bruised left hand

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas is out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs because of a left hand contusion.

Rojas got hurt when he struck out in the first inning of Saturday’s 7-6 victory over the Cubs. He hit his first three home runs of the season during Friday’s 10-6 win at Wrigley Field.

Manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn’t think Rojas will need a stint on the injured list.

“There’s a lot of swelling in there,” Lovullo said. “He’s just going to work that out, so he’s day to day.”

The Diamondbacks recalled infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Reno and sent infielder Yonny Hernandez down before Sunday’s game against the Cubs. Ellis got the start at third for the finale of the four-game set.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up