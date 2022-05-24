RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » MLB News » Cubs visit the Reds…

Cubs visit the Reds on 3-game road win streak

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (17-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-29, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (1-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -113, Cubs -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 5-10 in home games and 12-29 overall. The Reds are 9-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 7-15 in home games and 17-24 overall. The Cubs have a 13-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .221 for the Reds. Tyler Naquin is 11-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has seven doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up