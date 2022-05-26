RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia bolsters army, tightens grip on Ukraine | Prince Charles visits Ukrainians in Romania | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » MLB News » Cubs face the Reds…

Cubs face the Reds with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (18-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -123, Reds +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati has a 6-11 record at home and a 13-30 record overall. The Reds have a 10-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has an 18-25 record overall and an 11-10 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 14-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin has 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 6-for-19 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 10 home runs while slugging .496. Ian Happ is 11-for-35 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cubs: Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up