Cubs activate pitcher Marcus Stroman from COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 6:48 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Marcus Stroman from the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday.

Stroman was slated to start opener of the team’s four-game series against Arizona. In his previous appearance, he tossed seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee on May 1.

The 31-year-old Stroman signed a $71 million, three-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.

The Cubs also placed right-hander Michael Rucker on the 15-day injured list with left turf toe. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Rucker pitched two innings in a 9-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

To make room for Stroman on the 40-man roster, right-hander Alec Mills was transferred to the 60-day IL. Mills, who is coming back from quadriceps and back injuries, hasn’t appeared in a big league game this season.

Mills was set to throw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

