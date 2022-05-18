RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Correa returns to Twins from IL; rookie Lewis sent back down

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 11:37 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list on Wednesday before their game at Oakland and sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger, after a pitch hit him there while he gripped the handle of the bat in the middle of a swing.

Correa was held out two days past the minimum stay. Lewis didn’t miss a beat, deftly filling in at shortstop and contributing often at the plate during his 11-game major league debut. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft hit .308 with four doubles, two homers, five RBIs and five runs in 39 at-bats, but the Twins preferred he continue to get regular playing time at shortstop.

Correa was batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs in 94 at-bats before the injury.

