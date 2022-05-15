Combined No-Hitters

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies,…

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 22, 2022, 3-0.

Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (9), Sept 11, 2021. Milwaukee at Cleveland 3-0.

Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera (7), Andrew Chafin (8), Craig Kimbrel, , Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodger, June 24 2021.

Aaron Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle 9-0, August 3, 2019

Taylor Cole (2 innings), Felix Pena (7), LA Angels vs. Seattle, 13-0, July 12, 2019

Walker Buehler (6 innings), Tony Cingrani (1), Yimi Garcia (1), Adam Liberatore (1), LA Dodgers vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, 4-0, May 4, 2018

Cole Hamels (6 innings), Jake Diekman (1), Ken Giles (1), Jonathan Papelbon (1), Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7-0, Sept. 1, 2014

Kevin Millwood (6), Charlie Furbush (2/3), Stephen Pryor (1/3), Lucas Luetge (1/3), Brandon League (2/3), Tom Wilhelmsen (1), Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers, June 8, 2012, 1-0.

Roy Oswalt (1), Pete Munro (2 2/3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1/3), Brad Lidge (2) and Octavio Dotel (1), Billy Wagner (1), Houston at N.Y. Yankees, June 11, 2003, 8-0.

Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), Pittsburgh vs. Houston, July 12, 1997, 3-0, 10 innings.

Kent Mercker (6), Mark Wohlers (2) and Alejandro Pena (1), Atlanta vs. San Diego, Sept. 11, 1991, 1-0.

Bob Milacki (6), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1), Baltimore at Oakland, July 13, 1991, 2-0.

Mark Langston (7) and Mike Witt (2), California vs. Seattle, April 11, 1990, 1-0.

John Odom (5) and Francisco Barrios (4), Chicago (AL) at Oakland, July 28, 1976, 2-1.

Vida Blue (5), Glenn Abbott (1), Paul Lindblad (1) and Rollie Fingers (2), Oakland vs. California, Sept. 28, 1975, 5-0.

x-Steve Barber (8 2-3) and Stu Miller (1-3), Baltimore vs. Detroit, April 30, 1967 (first game), 1-2.

Babe Ruth (0) and Ernie Shore (9), Boston Red Sox vs. Washington, June 23, 1917 (first game) 4-0.

x-team lost game

