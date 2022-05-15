RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Chapman error sets up Rays’ big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 4:42 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday.

Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts.

With runners on first and second and one out in the sixth inning, the Rays’ Harold Ramirez hit a chopper to Chapman, the three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman. Chapman’s throw toward second base was wild, enabling Brandon Lowe to score the game’s first run. After Alex Manoah’s wild pitch brought in a second run, Ji-Man Choi punched a single into left to make it 3-0.

Lowe and Wander Franco had opened the inning with singles, the latter ending Franco’s 0-for-18 stretch.

Manoah (4-1) gave up five hits while striking out four in six innings. Only one of the three runs charged to him was earned.

Springs gave up four hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single, one of six Toronto hits.

The Blue Jays have lost six of seven.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer was back in the lineup at DH after spraining his left ankle Friday night.

Rays: OF Manuel Margot, who is on an 11-game hitting streak, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a tight hamstring. … RHP Ralph Garza was recalled from Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Ex-Mariner LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will pitch Monday night against Seattle’s Chris Flexen (1-5, 4.24) in the first game of a six-game Toronto homestand.

Rays: RHP Corey Kluber (1-2 4.55) will pitch for the Rays on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against Detroit Tigers rookie RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 3.60).

