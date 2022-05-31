RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’ | French journalist killed in Ukraine | Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk
Cardinals play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (30-18, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-21, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Padres +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis has a 27-21 record overall and a 14-11 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has gone 17-8 on the road and 30-18 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .234, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .352 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 15-for-47 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with eight home runs while slugging .572. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

