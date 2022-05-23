Cardinals placed star C Yadier Molina on bereavement list

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list on Monday. The…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list on Monday.

The move comes one day after Molina made his first career pitching appearance, working the ninth inning of an 18-4 victory at Pittsburgh. He allowed a pair of homers and four runs while finishing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep.

The 39-year-old Molina is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 26 games in what likely will be his final big league season.

Rookie catcher Iván Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. The 21-year-old Herrera, one of the organization’s top prospects, is looking for his big league debut.

